Jets likely to start Flacco with Darnold expected to miss time

The New York Jets’ season has gone about as poorly as you can possibly imagine, and their bad situation may be getting even worse. Quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

“As of now, (the) Jets are not planning to play Sam Darnold,” Manish Mehta reported. “He wants to play, and maybe could but there’s sentiment in (the) organization that it would be reckless. Smarter to give him more time to rest/heal.”

The third-year quarterback expressed some optimism about his chances of playing, saying that his shoulder was “getting better every day.”

“I don’t know,” Darnold said when asked if he thinks he’ll play on Sunday. “I think that’s just going to be a day-to-day decision right now. It’s not something I’ve decided, and I think it’s definitely going to depend on how I feel that day.”

If Darnold is unable to play, Joe Flacco would be slated to start instead. Flacco played a few snaps in the Jets’ loss to the Denver Broncos, completing both his passes for 16 yards. After spending the majority of his career with Baltimore Ravens, Flacco joined the Broncos but was cut after just one season before joining the Jets as Darnold’s backup.

Darnold has been disappointing in his time with the Jets, but it is widely believed that his struggles have as much, if not more, to do with the Jets’ incompetence as a franchise than his own shortcomings.