Jesy Nelson Finds New Love in Actor Sean Sagar After Chris Hughes Split

The Little Mix member and her new boyfriend go Instagram official as he calls her his girlfriend, only months after she broke up with her reality TV star beau.

Jesy Nelson‘s new man Sean Sagar has declared his undying love for the singer.

The Little Mix star and the “Our Girl” actor confirmed their romance on Monday (05Oct20) after “Shout Out to My Ex” singer Jesy shared a loved-up snap of the pair cosied up together on Friday. Taking to Instagram to label Jesy his girlfriend, Sean wrote, “The reason for my happiness,” followed by a heart emoji. Jesy sweetly replied, “My baby, I love you so much.”

The announcement comes shortly after the breakdown of Jesy’s relationship with British reality TV star Chris Hughes following 16 months together – and awkwardly coincides with scenes featuring the former couple discussing their family plans on his new BBC documentary.

In “Me, My Brother and Our Balls”, Chris is told by a doctor the quality of his sperm has improved after fears he may suffer from fertility issues.

Once his appointment with the doctor is over, Chris picks up the phone to Jesy, gushing, “I’ve just got to tell her the good news… It’s been a worry for us both.”

Speaking to the “Break Up Song” star, Chris tells her, “Oh Jessica, I have a lot of sperm and they’re very, very active. I’m really happy.”

“Yay! So we can have lots of babies?” Jesy asks as he beams, “I think we can probably have three or four.”

Following their split, Chris Hughes briefly shut down his Twitter, “I closed my twitter for a week cus my life was a s**t storm and now I’ve lost 500k followers lol.”

“Ah it’s just jumped back up 250k wtf. Come on where’s the rest of ya,” he added. “This is so weird.”