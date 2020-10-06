Jason Priestley Reacts to Jessica Alba’s Claim About 90210 Rule

As for whether someone preemptively gave Alba that instruction without the cast knowing given how famous they were at the time, Priestley wouldn’t count it out entirely. “There is a very slight possibility that someone…,” he said before adding, “I mean, apparently somebody did because they thought that maybe that was the thing to do.”



“I don’t know what Jessica Alba’s experience was coming on our show as a guest star,” he reiterated. “I know that certainly…I never would have made her feel that way.”

Given his own experiences as a guest star, Priestley made an effort to include temporary additions on 90210. “I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcomed and I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew this was a place where we wanted them to succeed,” he said.

However, he also didn’t think they actually worked together while she had a role. “She was in a storyline that I had nothing to do with,” he said. Nevertheless, “I’m sorry that that happened to her,” Priestley said. “It seems really incongruous with everything else that happened on our show, so I don’t know what her experience was.”