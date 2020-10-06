Jason Priestley Puzzled by Jessica Alba’s Claim About No Eye Contact on ‘90210’ Set

WENN/Avalon/Ivan Nikolov

Noting that he doesn’t know who told the actress not to look at the cast members during her guest appearance in 1998, the actor says, ‘I never would have made her feel that way.’

Another “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has responded to Jessica Alba‘s allegations about the no eye contact rule on the set of the hit teen series. Shortly after his former castmates Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth addressed the issue, Jason Priestley came forward to admit he was left confused by the 39-year-old’s claims.

The 51-year-old actor shared his thoughts in an interview with KiSS 92.5’s “The Roz & Mocha Show” aired on Tuesday, October 6. ” ‘Don’t look at the stars of the show’ was never an edict that came down on our show. I don’t know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us,” he stated. “We never thought we were MC Hammer.”

Asked whether someone “preemptively” gave Jessica the order “because they thought that that’s what you guys wanted,” Jason replied, “Apparently somebody did because they thought that maybe that was the thing to do.” He further noted, “I don’t know what Jessica Alba’s experience was coming on our show as a guest star. I know that certainly I never would have made her feel that way.”

“I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcome,” the Brandon Walsh depicter continued. “I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew that this was a place where we wanted them to succeed because I’d been on enough sets as a guest star, and I always appreciated it when the regulars on the set came and made me feel that way.”

The “Private Eyes” star, who was uncertain whether he shared a scene with the actress in the ’90s series, went on to add, “I don’t even think I worked with her.” He elaborated, “She was in a storyline that I had nothing to do with so I don’t know what her experience was on the show, but I’m sorry that that happened to her and it seems really incongruous with everything else that happened on our show.”

Before Jason offered his side of the story, Tori and Jennie shared theirs in their “90210MG” podcast. “I’m not going to lie to you guys. I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite,” Tori said, while Jennie claimed, “I don’t remember, because I have the world’s worst memory.”

Jessica herself talked about the no eye contact rule during her appearance on “Hot Ones” web series. “It was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she divulged at the time. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’ ”