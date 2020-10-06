James White on his late father: ‘He meant everything for me’

James White had tears in his eyes Monday after the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs while discussing the effect his father, Tyrone White, had on his life.

White, who played his first game since Tyrone White’s death on Sunday, Sept. 20, said his father is one of the biggest reasons he plays football.

“My dad, he was a coach for me growing up,” White said. “I mean obviously it was not always fun having your dad be your coach, but he pushed me and made me who I am today.”

White said his father used to text him Saturday night before games to help him prepare and get in the right mindset. Now White looks back at the last text he sent, the Saturday before the Seahawks game, to reminisce and cherish how lucky he was.

“He meant everything for me. He pushed me,” White said. “He wouldn’t always tell me what I wanted to hear. He just always wanted me to do the right thing and push myself to be the best I could be.”

James White’s full comments about his father. pic.twitter.com/x2KmrjJXdG — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) October 6, 2020