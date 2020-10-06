Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones take social media beef to a new level

The war of words between UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones has continued with the two fighters going back and forth in a heated Twitter exchange.

Despite competing in different weight classes, the two fighters have regularly traded barbs in recent times with speculation ongoing surrounding a potential fight between the pair.

UFC president Dana White just last week revealed he would love nothing more than to see the two square off in the octagon, assuming Adesanya would move up a weight division to take on Jones.

“That’s the fight to make, 100 per cent,” White said.

“I think that a fight between those two is massive.”

Israel Adesanya (Getty)

And it’s that speculation of a fight that keeps both fighters going at each other on social media.

Jones took to Twitter on Sunday to call out Adesanya who he says is refusing to sign up for a fight despite talking about it publicly.

“Fighter and coach is mentioning my name in interviews but refused to sign the dotted line. Straight h– s–t. Mention a man’s dead mother over the Internet but looking to fight Jared cannoneer,” he said on Twitter.

Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones (Getty)

Following his call-out on Twitter, Jones then spent time replying and retweeting fans who wanted to join in on the discussion.

“I agree!!!!! Izzy mentions me in an interview on a monthly basis. The only time you hear for me is when I respond. It’s no secret that I want to break this clowns neck. B—h is hiding behind The Internet and his coaches,” Jones said in response to a fan

Adesanya would eventually jump in and respond by accusing Jones of “ducking the heavyweights”.

After that, it all broke loose as both fighters went back and forth in more than a dozen tweets.

Adesanya told Jones he’s “washed,” while the 33-year-old doubled down on accusations that the middleweight champion was “ducking” and not wanting to take up the fight offer.

The war of words led to a number of barbs directed at family members and the criminal history of Jones.