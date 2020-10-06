Instagram marks its 10th anniversary by expanding in-app warnings when users post nasty comments and adds a private map of stories from the last three years (Karissa Bell/Engadget)

Karissa Bell / Engadget:
Instagram marks its 10th anniversary by expanding in-app warnings when users post nasty comments and adds a private map of stories from the last three years — Instagram is officially 10 years old, and is marking the end of its first decade with new features meant to encourage users to be nice to one another.
