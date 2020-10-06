Instagram Celebrates 10th Birthday With Stories Map, New Icons, and More

Instagram is ten years old today, and the photo-based social platform is celebrating by introducing an easier way to find old Stories, custom icons, and new tools to prevent online harassment.



As reported by , a new private Stories Map and calendar offers users a retrospective of the Stories and photos they’ve shared over the last three years so they can look back at their favorite moments and re-share them if desired.

Users can access the new Stories Map and monthly calendar view from the “archive” menu under their profile.

Instagram has also announced new anti-bullying features that aim to automatically hide potentially abusive comments. Hidden comments aren’t completely deleted, however, and can still be viewed by tapping a “View Hidden Comments” button.

Instagram is also expanding its comment warnings when people repeatedly attempt to post potentially offensive comments.

The platform already has a feature that notifies users when their comment may be considered offensive by giving them a chance to reflect and make changes before posting it. Now this feature will target repeat offenders and suggest that they take a moment to step back and reflect on their words and the potential consequences of posting them.

Lastly, to celebrate 10 years, Instagram is allowing users to switch up the app’s icon on their Home Screen. Users can choose between a range of new and classic icons in shades of orange, yellow, green, purple, black, white and more.



To access the new icons, open the settings section within the app and do a long swipe down on the screen. A column of emojis should appear at the top of the menu, after which the icons will be revealed.

To get the new features, make sure you’ve updated to the latest version. Instagram is a free download for iPhone on the App Store. [Direct Link]