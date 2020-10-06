Indians believe Francona will return for 2021 season

The Cleveland Indians expect that a familiar face will guide them when they begin the 2021 MLB season.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told reporters on Tuesday that manager Terry Francona is resting at his home in Arizona and is planning on returning to the club next spring after he missed 48 games this year because of multiple health issues.

“He’s starting to feel better and he’s really confident he’ll be able to manage right from the start next season,” Antonetti explained on Tuesday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The 61-year-old who twice guided the Boston Red Sox to World Series titles has reportedly dealt with unspecified gastrointestinal problems for over a year that flared up during spring training and that first sidelined him in August. Francona briefly returned but left the club a second time later that month because of what was described as complications related to blood clotting.

It’s believed neither problem is linked with COVID-19.

First-base coach and managerial candidate Sandy Alomar Jr. served as Cleveland’s interim manager during Francona’s absences and guided the club to the playoffs, where Cleveland suffered a two-game sweep at home to the New York Yankees.

The Indians surrendered 22 runs in those back-to-back losses to the Bronx Bombers.

Francona won American League Manager of the Year in 2013 and 2016.