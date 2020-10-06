If You’ve Experienced Loss, Theresa Caputo Has What You Need To Hear

If your skeptical, dear reader, I totally understand you. When I first met Theresa during a 2017 group reading, she looked me square in the eyes and said, “Coins.” I shrugged her off, told her I had no idea what she was talking about and, if I’m being honest, most likely rolled my eyes. Only later did I learn that my PopPop, my mom’s father died when I was in middle school, had an extensive coin collection.

So, maybe the shocking, indescribable loss of my dad opened my eyes and turned me into a believer—or maybe it’s the comfort Theresa has given me by telling me his spirit lives on somewhere in the unknown. And let’s be real, it’s a comfort we could all use as 2020 continues to test us in every way possible.

Because, as many of us have learned in this soul-crusher of a year, grief isn’t limited to the loss of life. You can mourn the loss of your job, of your home, of your will to endure the seemingly never-ending parade of challenges, of the reality you once knew—all topics that Theresa so deftly explores in her new book, Good Mourning.