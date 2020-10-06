Host Tyra Banks Makes Major Flub While Announcing Bottom Two

ABC

Aside from the technical error in the final moment, the new episode of the long-running ABC dancing competition features the first 9 and 10 in the season from the judges.

“Dancing with the Stars” returned on Monday, October 5 with some stunning performances from the celebrity contestants. However, it was the shocking final moment that was probably the most memorable for viewers after host Tyra Banks made a major mistake.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach opened the night with a Paso Doble to “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled. Judge Derek Hough said that he enjoyed their routine. Bruno Tonioli praised Nelly as a great dancer, though he needed to “refine the artistry.” Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba noted that there was a “major improvement.” He earned 21 points.





Following it up were Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko who danced a Foxtrot to “Adore You” by Harry Styles. Bruno commented the performance “started very well” until Chrishell lost her footwork. Carrie Ann also asked the “Selling Sunset” star to pay “little bit more attention to the feet.” Derek, meanwhile, said he didn’t notice the stumble, adding that it was her “best dance.” The judges gave her 22 points.





That night, Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy opted to dance a Samba to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus. Derek called it a “proper Samba” and Bruno agreed. The magnicificent routine got Monica 24 points.





Later, Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe danced an energetic Paso Doble to Katy Perry‘s “Rise”. Carrie Ann said that Anne was “inspiring,” adding that she loved her spirit. Anne earned 21 points.





Meanwhile, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson did a sensual rumba to Celine Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me”. Bruno and Carrie Ann were so in love with their performance as Bruno said they they were so “in tune.” Carrie Ann gushed over Nev’s “excellent frame” and Derek called the routine “beautiful.” The pair earned 24 points.





Dancing a Viennese waltz to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs were Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. It was “so elegant, so effortless,” according to Derek. Carrie Ann, meanwhile, loved the lyricism Kaitlyn had. The two got 25 points, marking the first couple to earn a 9 from the judges.





As for Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, they brought energy with their jive to Elton John‘s “Crocodile Rock”. The performance was “sharp” and Bruno said that he’s finally seeing the “real” Johnny. For their “incredible” performance, they earned 24 points.





Next up were Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. They danced a Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes. The judges loved it with Carrie Ann dubbing the performance “so good.” The judges gave them 21 points.





Vernon Davis paid tribute to his grandmother with a Rumba that he danced alongside Peta Murgatroyd. Derek said it was “beautiful,” but he wanted Vernon to watch his hands. Bruno praised him for getting better each week. He got 22 points for the performance.





Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess then danced a Cha-cha to “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas. Carrie Ann said that his “musicality has improved,” while Derek thought he needed to move a “little bit behind the music.” The performance earned him a 21.





Skai Jackson dedicated her performance to dear friend Cameron Boyce, who passed away in July 2019. Dancing a Foxtrot to John Legend‘s “Ordinary People” with Alan Bersten, she moved Carrie Ann to tears. Bruno called it “stunning.” Skai earned 28 points and the first 10 in the season.





Concluding the night were AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. They danced a Cha-cha to the Backstreet Boys hit “Larger Than Life” as his bandmates performed along with him during the performance. It was a good performance overall and he earned 24 points for it.









It was later time to announce the results. Host Tyra Banks initially named Monica and Val among the safe couples. However, it turned out that they joined Anne and Keo in the bottom two. As Carrie Ann and Derek decided to save Monica and Val, Anne and Keo were eliminated!