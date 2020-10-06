Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Reveal What Really Happened in Quarantine

It was for this reason that Tyler says he invited her back to quarantine with him and a group of friends, which would later become known as the “Quarantine Crew.”

But, like most Americans, Tyler reveals that he thought the shut down would only last a “few days,” during which they could “see what it is” between them.

However, he says that he didn’t want anything to happen, because he was in a “bad place.”

“I made a rule. I’m not hooking up, I’m not doing nothing because I don’t want you to go away, and I go away and then we’re like ‘Oh I don’t feel that’ and we’re upset again at each other,” he explains. “We got upset with each other anyways.”

And, at first, it was a positive thing for the both of them. He says, “You were able to bring light to a really dark time. It was needed.”