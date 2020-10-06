Google rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace, integrates Meet, Chat, and Rooms across all its applications, and introduces new logos for all the apps (Frederic Lardinois/)

Frederic Lardinois / :
Google rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace, integrates Meet, Chat, and Rooms across all its applications, and introduces new logos for all the apps — Google is rebranding G Suite, its set of online productivity and collaboration tools for businesses that include the likes of Gmail, Drive, Docs and Meet.
