Google Meet tips and tricks: How to use background blur feature on Google Meet to hide your messy backdrop

If you attend lots and lots of office meetings over video conferencing on Google Meet regularly and are tired of fixing the background and surrounding of your room to make it look good on the video call, then this Google Meet feature might be of your help.
Google has finally added the background blur feature to its Meet video conferencing and collaboration tool allowing users to blur the background to hide the surrounding. Read on to know how to use this feature.
Pre-requisites:
Google Account
Working internet connectivity
Google Chrome browser
Steps to follow:
1.
Open Google Meet and create a new meeting or join an existing one using the web
2.
Now, tap on the three dots from the bottom right corner of the meeting window
3.
Here, look for Turn on background blur option and click on it
4.
Now, use the slider to control the background blur level.
Note: To improve the effectiveness of the feature, make sure that the camera is stable and there’s a good distance between the subject and background.
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->