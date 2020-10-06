Google Meet tips and tricks: How to use background blur feature on Google Meet to hide your messy backdrop

If you attend lots and lots of office meetings over video conferencing on Google Meet regularly and are tired of fixing the background and surrounding of your room to make it look good on the video call, then this Google Meet feature might be of your help.

Google has finally added the background blur feature to its Meet video conferencing and collaboration tool allowing users to blur the background to hide the surrounding. Read on to know how to use this feature.

Pre-requisites:



Google Account

Working internet connectivity



Google Chrome browser

Steps to follow:



1. Open Google Meet and create a new meeting or join an existing one using the web



2. Now, tap on the three dots from the bottom right corner of the meeting window



3. Here, look for Turn on background blur option and click on it



4. Now, use the slider to control the background blur level.



Note: To improve the effectiveness of the feature, make sure that the camera is stable and there’s a good distance between the subject and background.