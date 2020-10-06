Google Ads introduces an Insights page, automated Performance Max campaigns and will bring Video Action out of beta to all advertisers in the coming weeks (Ginny Marvin/Search Engine Land)

Ginny Marvin / Search Engine Land:
Google Ads introduces an Insights page, automated Performance Max campaigns and will bring Video Action out of beta to all advertisers in the coming weeks — The new products and features are further indication of Google’s machine learning goals. — Google introduced more automation features …
