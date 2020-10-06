‘Gilmore Girls’ 20th Anniversary: Amy Sherman-Palladino Honors Cast

RELATED STORIES

The Gilmore Girls 20th anniversary tributes continue to pour in.

After expressing gratitude to the series’ ultra dedicated fanbase via Lauren Graham’s Twitter feed on Monday, Gilmore Girls‘ social media-less creative overlords, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, tipped their hats to the denizens of Stars Hollow in an exclusive statement to TVLine.

“To a cast that changed our lives — none of us had any idea what the hell we were doing,” the pair wrote. “We just knew we would walk in circles around a backlot in Burbank and hopefully someone world care. Melissa, Yanic, Liza, Sean, Milo, Jared, Scott, Matt, Sally, Keiko, Liz, and so many others that came and played in our sandbox — who we tortured with ‘oners’ — we can’t believe you let us. We owe you our lives.

“To Ed, who we’ll miss forever,” they continued. “And to our Gilmore girls: the incomparable Kelly Bishop and devastatingly elegant Alexis Bledel and the Queen of them all, Lauren Graham. There are really not words that express how we feel except to say we are old and we will forget your names very soon. But until then — you are literally everything to us.”

Graham on Monday posted her own homage to Gilmore fans on Twitter, writing, “Your kindness and devotion to this show have brought me so much joy over the years. I’m so grateful, to say the least, and I love you all.”

This week marks two decades since Gilmore Girls made its debut on The WB, where it would air for six seasons before transitioning to The CW for its seventh and final season.