Gilded Automates Crypto Billing With Recurring Invoices Blockchain Payment Company’s Programmable Invoice Marks the First Step Towards a Full Crypto Subscription Solution

Cryptocurrency payments are rapidly gaining traction amongst businesses. This past June, stablecoin transaction volume reached a record high of $54.9 billion, pointing to a growing reliance on digital currency for more than just trading and speculation.

Transacting with a currency that’s global, virtually instant, and digitally native seems to make sense for corporate use. But historically, crypto payments have suffered from a lack of scheduling options. For businesses with repeat customers or subscription services, manually creating a crypto invoice each time just isn’t practical.

That’s the conundrum blockchain payment company Gilded set out to resolve with their new recurring invoice feature, now live on the platform.

With just a few clicks, Gilded users can set up a recurring invoice or convert an existing invoice. This makes it simple for small and large businesses to automate daily, weekly, monthly or annual billing.

Recurring invoicing gives users access to a full deck of customization options—like the choice for customers to pay with crypto, credit cards, or wire transfers. With automated accounting and integrations with popular business tools like QuickBooks, companies that use Gilded can seamlessly incorporate cryptocurrency into their existing billing processes.

“Every day, we speak with businesses that are eager to accept crypto but find themselves at a crossroads for one reason or another,” said Gilded CEO Gil Hildebrand. “Gilded makes it super easy to enjoy the benefits of crypto without having to abandon an entire way of doing business.”

The recurring invoice release marks Gilded’s first step towards a complete crypto subscription solution. The New Orleans-based startup has had a productive quarter, recently heralding partnerships with TrustSwap, Transak, and several stablecoin issuers. Earlier this year, Gilded announced that top cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinMarketCap had successfully deployed its payment solution.

A basic Gilded account is free up to $5,000 a month in payment volume. Users can access the recurring invoice feature by upgrading to Gilded Pro.

Gilded empowers businesses to transact globally, using blockchain to unlock more efficient business operations. Gilded’s seamless invoicing, payment, and accounting software helps businesses get paid faster and more transparently, with dramatically lower fees.

Founded in 2018, Gilded is backed by Techstars, Request Network, and was selected to participate in an accounting-focused startup accelerator presented by the Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and CPA.com.

