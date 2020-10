Giancarlo Stanton smacked a huge grand slam for the New York Yankees in their 9-3 ALDS Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Monday night, and he sure enjoyed it.

Stanton was batting in the top of the ninth with his Yankees up 5-3 against the Rays. The Yankees slugger sat on a 2-2 hanging breaking ball and pounded it to deep center. He admired his work after connecting and took his bat partway up the line before discarding it.