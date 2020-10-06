‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Casts Its First Leading Man

WENN

The upcoming HBO series has tapped British actor Paddy Considine, who starred on ‘The Outsider’, to play ‘warm, kind, and decent man’ King Viserys Targaryen,

“Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” has found its leading man. The upcoming HBO series has tapped British actor Paddy Considine to play King Viserys Targaryen, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Considine, whose credits include HBO’s “The Outsider” and Netflix’s “Peaky Blinders“, is the first actor to be cast on the series. A new description of his character read, “King Viserys Targaryen is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.”

Described as “a warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

In addition to “The Outsider”, Cosidine appeared in movies such as “The World’s End” and “Hot Fuzz“. He was also nominated for a Tony last year for his work in the Broadway play “The Ferryman”.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s House Targaryen chronicle “Fire & Blood”, “House of the Dragon” is set 300 years before “Game of Thrones”. The show will also reportedly feature Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Queen Alicent Hightower, Aegon II Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Princess Rhaenyra is King Viserys’ chosen heir, a dragon rider who grew up expecting to become the first ruling Queen of Westeros. Queen Alicent, meanwhile, is described as Viserys’ second wife and Rhaenyra’s stepmother, who had three children of her own with the king including Aegon II Targaryen. As for Prince Daemon Targaryen, he is Rhaenyra’s uncle and an experienced warrior.

The series hails from Martin and co-showrunners Ryan Condal (“Colony“) and Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones”). Sara Lee Hess from “Orange Is the New Black” is also said to be joining the show’s writing-producing team.

“House of the Dragon” is set to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO.