Flyht to Present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 8

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “Flyht”) today announced that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, will present live to an online audience at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

DATE: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Time: 3:00pm MT (5:00pm ET)

LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/october8-investor-conference-

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors and analysts are invited to ask questions in real time after the presentation. An archived webcast will also be made available on demand at VirtualInvestorConferences.com after the event.

Interested investors and analysts are requested to pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Flyht's management, please contact Flyht's IR team

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Flyht provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by Flyht’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. Flyht is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com .

