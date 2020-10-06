Flores: Fitzpatrick still Dolphins starter, will not rush Tua

After a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, many speculated that it may be time for the Miami Dolphins to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and hand over the reins to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. However, head coach Brian Flores has decided to give Fitzmagic at least another week, as Fitzpatrick was officially named the starter for the Dolphins’ Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Flores explained his decision to the Dolphins’ team website, saying that he did not feel like he should rush Tua onto the field, especially since it would be his first time playing a football game since fracturing and displacing his hip last November.