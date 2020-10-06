Federal Budget 2020: Two-minute summary and guide

Tax cuts for millions of Australians, a plan to boost employment in young people and major asset write-offs for nearly all businesses headline Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s second Federal Budget .

The government’s “economic recovery plan” to lead the country out the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has seen the budget deficit blow out to $213.7 billion or 11 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

It’s the biggest deficit since World War II and comes just a year after the first balanced budget in more than a decade.

The key numbers in the 2020 Federal Budget. (Nine)

“There remains a monumental task ahead,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“But there is hope. Australia is up to the task.

“Tonight, we embark as a nation on the next phase of our journey.

“A journey to rebuild our economy and secure Australia’s future.

“Our plan will grow the economy. Our plan will create jobs.

“Our plan will continue to guarantee the essential services Australians rely on.”

Australia’s net debt has hit $703.2 billion for the 2020/21 financial year and is forecast to reach $966.2 billion by the end of the forecasting period in 2023-, an eye-watering amount but less than some predictions.

“This is a heavy burden, but a necessary one to responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our ,” Mr Frydenberg said.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s second budget is aimed at boosting jobs and Australia’s economic recovery as Australia exits the coronavirus recession. (Getty)

Tax cuts for 11 million Australians

As expected, the second stage of the already legislated personal income tax cuts will be backdated to July 1 of this year instead of July 2022.

A one-off additional benefit, worth up to $1080 per individual, will be also available to more than 10 million taxpayers.

The offset was due to be removed with Stage 2 of the tax cut plan.

It means low and middle-income earners will receive tax relief of up to $2745 for singles and $5490 for dual-income families this year compared to 2017-18 rules.

– Those earning up to $37,000 will be $510 better off

– Those earning between $37,001 and $48,000 will be between $510 and $2160 better off

– Those earning between $48,001 and $90,000 will be between $2160 and $2295 better off

– Those earning between $90,001 and $126,000 will be $2295 and $2745 better off

More than 11 million Australians will receive the backdated tax cut and more than seven million of those will receive more than $2000 in relief.

More than 11 million Aussies are set to receive a tax break. (Nine)

Stage 3 of the tax cut plan is legislated to be introduced July 2024.

It will abolish the 37 per cent marginal tax rate, creating a 30 per cent tax rate for those earning between $45,000 and $200,000.

The government says it will stick to the planned timetable for Stage 3 of the plan but could revisit it in the future.

Jobs for young Australians

A major new announcement is the JobMaker Hiring Credit, aimed at boosting employment for young Australians.

Total tax savings by yearly earnings. (Nine)

Under the plan, which is available from tonight, the government will subsidise wages for new hires aged 16 to 35 and who have accessed JobSeeker, youth allowance, or parenting payments for at least one of the three months prior to their hiring.

The credit is paid at a rate of $200 per week for those aged 16 to 29 and $100 a week for those aged 30 to 35.

New hires must work for at least 20 hours a week and all business – except the major banks – are eligible.

The government estimates the $4 billion JobMaker program will help create 450,000 new jobs for young people.

Training and upskilling is also a focus of this year’s budget as more than 1 million Australians face the loss of their jobs during COVID-19.

The $1 billion JobTrainer fund is aimed at creating 340,000 free or low-cost training places for job seekers and school leavers.

Newly announced education places the government will fund include:

– 50,000 new higher education short courses in agriculture, health, IT, science and teaching

– 12,000 new Commonwealth supported places for higher education in 2021

– 2000 Indigenous students to complete year 12 and pursue further education or find employment

An additional $1.2 billion will be provided to create 100,000 new apprenticeships and traineeships, with a 50 per cent wage subsidy for the businesses that employ them.

Asset write-offs for nearly all businesses

A significant boost for businesses is an extension of the instant asset write-off scheme introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

From tonight, businesses with a turnover of up to $5 billion will be able to write off the full value of any asset they purchase for their business until June 2022.

Businesses will be encouraged to hire young Australians aged between 16 and 35. (Nine)

The scheme will be available to 99 per cent of businesses in Australia, the government says.

Mr Frydenberg hailed the move as a “game changer”.

“A trucking company will be able to upgrade its fleet, a farmer will be able to purchase a new harvester and a food manufacturing business will be able to expand its production line,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“This will boost the order books of the nation.

“Small businesses will buy, sell, deliver, install, and service these purchases.

“Every sector of our economy, every corner of our country, will benefit.

This is how we will get Australians back to work.”

The government will also allow companies with turnover up turnover up to $5 billion to offset losses against previous profits on which tax has been paid to generate a refund.

Losses incurred up to 2021-22 can be carried back against profits made from 2018‑19 and it means eligible companies may elect to receive a tax refund when they lodge their 2020-21 and 2021‑22 tax returns.

Roads and rail spending hits $14b since start of pandemic

The Federal Government has announced an expansion of its ongoing transport infrastructure pipeline, hoping to create 40,000 more jobs.

Tonight’s budget reported that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had announced an additional $14 billion of investment in “new and accelerated” infrastructure projects over the next four years.

On a smaller scale, the budget announced an extra $3 billion would go towards “shovel-ready” projects, building on the $2 billion announced since May.

The funding will be allocated on a “use it or lose it basis” – money unspent will be diverted to those states and territories that have already begun the new projects.

Asset write-offs and the ability to offset losses against previous profits will boost the bottom lines of Australian businesses. (Nine)

Virus shadow looms over the budget

A major caveat on the budget lies in the future of a coronavirus vaccine.

In effect, the government says any significant economic recovery hinges on the successful development of a vaccine from any of the ongoing clinical trials.

“The challenges for the Australian economy from the virus remain significant,” budget papers state.

“Further outbreaks of the virus are likely until a vaccine is developed and becomes widely available.

Infrastructure funding is provided on a “use it or lose it” basis. (Nine)

“Any substantial outbreaks that affect the confidence of households to spend and businesses to invest and employ people remain a key risk to the national recovery.”

Nevertheless, the forward estimates have Australia exiting a recession by the 2021/22 financial year.