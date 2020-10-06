Federal Budget 2020 Treasurer Josh Frydenberg admits governments Budget promises

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has admitted the federal government’s Budget promises and targets to the Australian people have been made at a of great uncertainty during a global pandemic .

“There is great uncertainty, unprecedented uncertainty in the economic environment not just here in Australia but globally right now,” Mr Frydenberg said in an interview with ABC’s Leigh Sales.

Tax reliefs are aimed at low and middle income earners. (Nine)

It is the biggest blow to an Australian budget deficit since World War II.

Yet, he said there is a clear path back to jobs and employment for hundreds of thousands of Australians.

“You see that, as the unemployment numbers come down over and you see that as a result of our economic support provided in this package of measures,” he said.

When questioned on whether COVID-19 uncertainty could derail Budget pledges, such as specific dates to abolish JobKeeper and JobSeeker, Mr Frydenberg held firm. READ MORE: How the budget tax cuts will affect you

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hands down the budget delivery in the House of Representatives on October 06, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Sam Mooy / Getty)

“The first thing to say is that JobKeeper and JobSeeker are substantial programs but not the only prosing we have put in place, we have a $30 billion cash flow boost supporting the cash flow of small businesses and tonight we have announced a whole series of other incentives,” he said.

He also wouldn’t be drawn on any special treatment with JobKeeper for Victorians hit hardest by the coronavirus through hard lockdown restrictions.

“Victorians are benefitting most from the government’s decision to extend JobKeeper,” he said.

“Around 60 per cent of those on JobKeeper in the December to March quarters are expected to be to Victoria. We have put out around $28 billion to Victoria through a range of measures and Victoria made their own announcements.”

When it came to tax cuts, Mr Frydenberg and Sales clashed, with the pair accusing each other of being cynical.

The Federal Government has pledged $17.8 billion worth of tax cuts in its 2020 Budget, aimed at low to middle income earners.

“The reality is unless you are disciplined fiscal managers and you get the budget into a position of strength you can’t respond on a rainy day,” he said.

When combining the low and middle income tax offset with Stage 2 tax cuts, Australians will pay thousands less in tax. (Nine)

“And the fact is we did get the budget into a much better position than what we inherited and that gave us the ability to respond as we have today and our measures have already saved some 700,000 jobs and tonight’s budget will see the creation of nearly a million new jobs over the future years.