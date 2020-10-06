Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation By

© . FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos
2/2
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO () – Facebook Inc (O:) on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram accounts that hold themselves out as representatives.
The step escalates an August policy that banned a third of QAnon groups https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKCN25F2HY for promoting violence while allowing most to stay, albeit with content appearing less often in news feeds. Instead of relying on user reports, Facebook staff now will seek out and delete the groups and pages, the company said in a blog post.
