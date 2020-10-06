Every video game delay in 2020: Upcoming release dates

This year began with a slew of high-profile game delays, most notably Cyberpunk 2077 and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but then COVID-19 struck and and threw the games industry through a loop. We’ve compiled a list of every game that’s been delayed into 2020 and beyond. Some of these games have been delayed indefinitely while others have release windows or a final release date. We’ll continually update this list as more games are delayed.

Games delayed in 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

This didn’t come as a huge surprise, but it was disappointing. CD Projekt RED delayed Cyberpunk 2077 from its initial release date on April 16, 2020. Now it’s set to launch in November, likely around the same time as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. In the announcement regarding its delay, CD Projekt RED simply said that though the game is “finished both content and gameplay-wise,” there is still a lot of work to be done to balance game mchanics and fix bugs. 14 early Prime Day deals available right now! Release date: November 19, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

What is sure to be CD Projekt RED’s most ambitious game ever, Cyberpunk 2077 takes us to the sprawling world of Night City held under tight reigns by various corporations. It has Keanu Reeves in it. Need I say more? I don’t think so.

Deathloop

Arkane needs a little more time with Deathloop. What was supposed to be a launch title on the PS5 has now been bumped to Q2 2021. This delay was attributed to the adjustments of having to work from home during the pandemic. The studio wants it to live up to the level of polish and quality that players expect. Release date: Q2 2021 Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 can’t seem to catch a break. It was supposed to hit consoles and PC sometime in Spring 2020, but Techland has since delayed it indefinitely, with no word on a new release date. All we can do is stay tuned for more details in the coming months. Let’s just hope it doesn’t land in development hell. Release date: TBD (Delayed indefinitely)

Dying Light 2

After creating the Dead Island series, developer Techland moved onto Dying Light, and it became exactly the type of zombie apocalypse game it was hoping for. Dying Light 2 aims to continue the trend whenever it eventually releases.

Halo Infinite

What was meant to be a flagship launch title for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has been delayed into next year. 343 Industries confirmed that due to COVID-19 and other factors, Halo Infinite needs more development time to deliver a game that meets their vision. This news came weeks after gameplay was shown and received a lukewarm reception. Release date: 2021

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the next ambitious chapter of the Halo franchise set to feature Master Chief and the Banished. It’s multiplayer is expected to be free-to-play when it releases.

No More Heroes 3

No More Heroes 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive that was originally expected to release this year, however game designer Goichi Suda confirmed that the game was delayed into 2021 due to the ongoing global pandemic. Considering it’s been over a decade since the last numbered entry in the series, what’s another several months? Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 has been in development for a few years now ever since it was crowdfunded through Fig. Last we heard from Double Fine, Psychonauts 2 is set to hit consoles and PC in 2021. Though the developer is now owned by Microsoft, the game will still come to PlayStation. Release date: 2021

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts set the bar for a psychological platformer, with cleverly implemented humor and understated messages about mental health and the state of the mind. We’ll just need to wait a little longer to get our hands on it.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

We don’t know a lot about Rainbow Six Quarantine, and we may not learn more for a bit now. It was supposed to release before the end of Ubisoft’s fiscal year — April 2020 — but it has since been pushed to an undetermined date during the next fiscal year. Release date: Between April 2020 and March 2021

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Team up and take on a mutating alien virus in Rainbow Six Quarantine. It’s an entire game inspired by Rainbow Six Siege’s Outbreak event in Operation Chimera. The developer ensures that the enemies this virus creates are more lethal than ever.

Skull & Bones

This isn’t the first delay that Skull & Bones has suffered, and it probably won’t be the last. It was expected to release in Q3/Q4 of 2018 before being pushed into 2019. We can see how that panned out as it’s 2020 and it has still yet to release. Ubisoft plans to launch it sometime after March 2020. Release date: Sometime after March 2020

Skull & Bones

Were you ever playing Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and thought it would be awesome to have a full game based on piracy and naval combat? Well soon (possibly, maybe soon-ish) you can in Skull & Bones.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope was originally meant to release this summer, but it was delayed until October 30, 2020. Considering it’s a horror game, this may have been a blessing in disguise for fans. What’s better than playing through a spooky game right before Halloween? Release date: October 30, 2020

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

From the creators of Until Dawn, Little Hope is the second of eight stories set in The Dark Pictures Anthology. While it was supposed to release in summer 2020, it was delayed just in time for Halloween.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Fans have eagerly awaited over a decade for this sequel to the cult classic. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was initially scheduled to hit store shelves in March 2020 but was delayed later into 2020 and then further until sometime in 2021 at an unspecified date. Release date: 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures have secretly shaped all of human history in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. As a thinblood vampire, your character is weaker than most, but you can work your way up the ladder.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion was set to take us to a post-Brexit London on March 6, 2020, but it was also delayed to Ubisoft’s fiscal 2020-2021 year before settling on an October 29 launch date. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot attributed the delays to give the teams “more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented.” Release date: October 29, 2020

Watch Dogs: Legion

DedSec has made its way across the pond to a post-Brexit London ruled by a surveillance state. Players will be able to control any NPC they come to meet. But be careful, because once they die, they’re dead for good.