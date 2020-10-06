Essendon’s Joe Daniher nominates Brisbane Lions

Essendon forward Joe Daniher has reportedly nominated the Brisbane Lions as his preferred destination for season 2021.

Daniher, who’s now a restricted free agent, has made up his mind on how he wants his future to look according to The Age.

Essendon will have the ability to match any offer due to Daniher being a restricted free agent.

The 26-year-old had nominated the Sydney Swans during last year’s trade period but both clubs were unable to work out a deal.

Joe Daniher (Getty)

Speculation of a move up north had been growing after it was revealed the Brisbane Lions were scouting the market with both Port Adelaide’s Charlie Dixon and Daniher on the club’s radar.

Today’s news is another big blow to the club who on Tuesday lost star defender Adam Saad.

Saad, 26, shocked fans around the league when it was revealed he chose Carlton as his preferred destination for next season despite the club putting forward a lucrative four-year deal to keep him at Essendon.

After leaving the Gold Coast Suns at the end of 2017, Saad has played three seasons for the Bombers and finished the 2020 season third in the club’s best and fairest.

