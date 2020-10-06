Essendon Bombers Adam Saad departing for Carlton Blues

Bombers defender Adam Saad is on his way out of the club after reportedly choosing to join Carlton next season.

Just over a week ago reports suggested Saad was set to remain with Essendon after they tabled a four-year deal to him.

Saad, 26, finished third in the Essendon’s best and fairest this season, but was believed to have concerns about the club’s direction after a disappointing end to the 2020 AFL season.

Now it has been revealed that Saad wants to leave for rival Melbourne club, Carlton.

Adam Saad (Getty)

According to multiple reports Saad is informing his Bombers teammates of his pending move to the Blues from the 2021 AFL season.

Carlton was one of a handful of clubs that lined up for Saad’s services. Now the Blues and Bombers will just have to work out a trade to seal the deal.

Saad is a huge loss for Essendon with exit talk also surrounding star players like free agent Joe Daniher and Orazio Fantasia eyeing a move to South Australia.

Last month Conor McKenna left the Bombers to return back to Ireland too.

Joe Daniher (Getty)

AFL insider Damian Barrett believes Daniher and Fantasia are likely to depart the club soon.

“I just don’t see either of Daniher or Fantasia staying,” he told Nine’s AFL Sunday Footy Show.

“Daniher has now had two years to work himself out and when he asks for an extra week of think time, we know that usually means that he’s in discussions with a team in the finals and it may well be that it’s the Brisbane Lions.”