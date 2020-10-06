Emily in Paris faces backlash after Netflix cancel GLOW and Teenage Bounty Hunters: ‘This is a real 2020 move’

Netflix’s latest cancellations have prompted a backlash to new show Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris was released last week to negative reviews and a frosty reception by subscribers on social media.

In its one-star review, The Independent warned anybody who had ever been to the French capital to “steer clear” from the “dire” new show.

Despite this, the show, which follows Lily Collins’s American expat who travels to the French capital for work, is currently one of Netflix’s most-watched titles.

Some viewers have even admitted to “hate-watching” the show.

“Hard not to shake the idea that Netflix sees more of a future in consumers hate-watching Emily in Paris (which was all over my timeline this weekend) than sincerely watching something like GLOW,” journalist Chris Mandle wrote on Twitter.