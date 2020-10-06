Donald Trump Released From Hospital Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

By
By Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Trump only tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but he has already been discharged from the hospital and is trying to downplay the virus once again.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon, and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we’ve been doing and the kind of numbers that we’ve been doing,” he said in a video message to the nation.

