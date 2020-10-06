Donald Trump Released From Hospital Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Trump only tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but he has already been discharged from the hospital and is trying to downplay the virus once again.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon, and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we’ve been doing and the kind of numbers that we’ve been doing,” he said in a video message to the nation.

He also says his wife is doing well too.

“Melania is really handling it very nicely. As you’ve probably read, she’s slightly younger than me — just a little tiny bit — and therefore, just, we know the disease, we know the situation with age versus younger people, and Melania is handling it statistically like it’s supposed to be handled. And that makes me very happy, and it makes the country very happy.”

Does he look well to y’all?