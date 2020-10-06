Donald Trump Claims to Be ‘Immune’ to Covid-19 Despite Struggling to Breathe After Hospital Release

NBC News

The President of the United States refuses to change his stance on Covid-19 despite ‘gasping for air’ as he returns to White House after being discharged from hospital following Covid-19 diagnosis.

Donald Trump‘s return to the White House following his Covid-19 hospitalisation was met with scrutiny by social media users.

As the President continues to downplay the severity of his coronavirus diagnosis, the eyes of the world were on Trump after he was discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Monday (05Oct20) evening.

Stepping out onto the balcony, the President removed his mask and posed while overlooking the South Lawn, with stars including Bette Midler and Cher quick to pick up on his apparent difficulty breathing.

“Hocus Pocus” actress Midler tweeted, “TAKES THE CAKE. A gargantuan a*shole. He re-shot his entrance into the WH. When arrived at the White House it looked like his breathing was very labored. But, in his defense, he had just faced his most feared enemy…stairs.”

“trump was standing on balcony at White House,GASPING 4 AIR,” added “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer Cher. “dont know bout you,but im brimming over with CONFIDENCE. (sic)”

Filmmaker Michael Moore also slammed Trump, deeming the photo op “disgustingly staged” and writing, “After watching that disgustingly staged return to the White House, complete with staircase ascension to the Mussolini balcony, mask removed in disdain, ready to infect again, Trump the Killer.”

” ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid.’ How preposterous! 210,000 American people have lost their lives! Children have lost their parents. Mothers and fathers are gone! How dare he say such a stupid thing,” added Barbra Streisand.





Speaking out in a video filmed Monday evening, Trump repeated his earlier message that he is feeling well, though he is still infected with Covid-19. However, he insisted, “We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines,” and mused, “Now I’m better, and maybe I’m immune.”

Despite Trump, his wife Melania and a number of his closest aides also testing positive for the virus, his health scare doesn’t appear to have changed the president’s stance on the virus, as he tweeted on Tuesday, “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu.”

“Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”