Don Jr. Wants To Stage Intervention For 'Crazy' Father!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, reportedly wants to stage an intervention for his father as he believes he is “acting crazy.”

“Don Jr. thinks Trump is acting crazy,” a source told Vanity Fair. Donny was upset over his father’s decision to drive around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week with members of the Secret Service while he was infected with COVID-19. 

“Don Jr. has said he wants to stage an intervention, but Jared and Ivanka keep telling Trump how great he’s doing,” a source said, adding that he does not want to do it alone. “Don said, ‘I’m not going to be the only one to tell him he’s acting crazy.”

