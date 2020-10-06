Don Jr. Wants To Stage Intervention For ‘Crazy’ Father!!

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, reportedly wants to stage an intervention for his father as he believes he is “acting crazy.”

“Don Jr. thinks Trump is acting crazy,” a source told Vanity Fair. Donny was upset over his father’s decision to drive around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week with members of the Secret Service while he was infected with COVID-19.

“Don Jr. has said he wants to stage an intervention, but Jared and Ivanka keep telling Trump how great he’s doing,” a source said, adding that he does not want to do it alone. “Don said, ‘I’m not going to be the only one to tell him he’s acting crazy.”

His children have already begged their father to stop tweeting and he is reportedly on the steroid dexamethasone, known to “affect mood, causing euphoria or a general happiness.

The outlet adds that there is a history of Alzheimer’s disease in Trump’s family and that his late father insisted on working after he was diagnosed with the illness.