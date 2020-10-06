Dodgers’ Edwin Rios out for NLDS because of injury?

Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Los Angeles Dodgers omitted infielder and designated hitter Edwin Rios from their roster for the National League division series against the San Diego Padres that begins Tuesday evening because the 26-year-old is dealing with an unspecified injury that will prevent him from playing until the NL Championship Series at the earliest.

In corresponding roster moves, the Dodgers added second baseman Gavin Lux and reliever Dylan Floro and also dropped rookie catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Rios appeared in last Wednesday’s wild-card contest against the Milwaukee Brewers but reportedly suffered some type of setback during a Sunday workout. The DH who also spent time at third base during the pandemic-shortened regular season hit .250 with eight home runs, 17 RBI, and six doubles in 32 games.

It’s unknown if manager Dave Roberts will start Will Smith at DH in Rios’ absence when Austin Barnes catches for ace Clayton Kershaw for Wednesday’s Game 2. Walker Buehler, who started Game 1 against the Brewers, will take the bump for the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Opposite of Buehler for the Padres will be ace right-hander Mike Clevinger, who will be making his first appearance since he suffered an arm injury during a Sept. 23 start versus the Los Angeles Angels. Clevinger notched a 2-1 record with a 2.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in19 innings after the Padres acquired him from the Cleveland Indians at the trade deadline.