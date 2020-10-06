Deutsche Bank CEO doesn’t want to be junior partner in M,A: Bloomberg TV By

© . FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank’s annual news conference in Frankfurt
FRANKFURT () – Deutsche Bank (DE:)’s chief executive Christian Sewing doesn’t want the German lender to play second fiddle in any potential tie-up with other lenders, he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
“Consolidation needs to happen in Europe,” Sewing was quoted as saying. “It’s important that we’re not a junior partner.”
