DeFi indexes crash despite strong fundamentals By Cointelegraph

DeFi indexes crash despite strong fundamentals
On August 28, Binance Futures launched its DeFi Composite Index, a basket of DeFi tokens that initially comprised 27% Chainlink (LINK) and 11% Aave (LEND) alongside nine other prominent DeFi tokens that made up between 6% and 9.5% of the index each. Updated weekly, the index now tracks 19 different crypto assets.
However the Binance Futures’ DeFi index has dropped more than 50% from an all-time high of $1,189 on its first day of trading, with the basket now changing hands for just $507.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.