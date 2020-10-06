Daniel Craig Drops F Bomb as He Warns New James Bond Actor

WENN

The ‘No Time to Die’ actor has a message for his successor, warning whoever playing the new 007 spy agent in the next James Bond movie installment not to mess up the iconic role.

–

Daniel Craig has warned the actor stepping into the role of James Bond not to mess it up.

The 52-year-old actor makes his last outing as 007 in the forthcoming movie “No Time to Die” – the release of which is delayed until April, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of its release, speculation has been mounting about who will replace Daniel as the suave British spy – with Tom Hardy and Harry Styles apparently the favourites to take on the part.

Asked for his advice for the new Bond during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“, Daniel had a quick, hilarious response.

“Don’t f**k it up,” he replied. “It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. Don’t f**k it up! Leave it better than when you found it. Is that alright? Can I say that? Probably not!”





“No Time to Die” finds Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after he has left active service when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, turns up asking for help. Leaving his life with partner Dr. Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, Bond returns to the field to face the villainous Safin (Rami Malek) who is armed with a new dangerous technology that could impact the world.

The movie was originally set for May release before it’s pushed back to November 12 due to pandemic. While many films turned to streaming services because of the worldwide health crisis, producers are determined to launch “No Time to Die” in theaters, just like Christopher Nolan’s big-budgeted “Tenet“.