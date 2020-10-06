Cynthia Rowley’s Daughter Is Joining Matt James on The Bachelor

Matt James‘ potential Bachelor contestants were just revealed, and there’s already major buzz surrounding one contestant.

And that lucky lady is none other than Kit Keenan, the 21-year-old daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and interior designer Bill Keenan.

The Bachelor is very much in the early stages of the casting process, with producers still narrowing down their list of potential contestants. As of right now, there are 43 women in the running, but they typically start a traditional season with 25 to 30 participants.

However, in the age of the coronavirus, all the rules have gone out the window.

But the odds are in Kit’s favor so far. She’s already garnered a small following with her fashionable posts and the occasional spon-con on Instagram, where she has over 40 thousand followers.

Some of those followers likely come from her and mom Cynthia’s Ageless Podcast. According to the Cynthia Rowley website, the mother daughter duo’s podcast is focused on ideas “encompassing fashion, business, wellness, and big adventures.”