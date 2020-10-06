Cyclist road rules conflict – police crackdown sparks backlash in Sydney

Police will crack down on both motorists and cyclists who claim the road is too dangerous to be on after a push for more fines to be issued to riders using the footpath.

The Inner West Police Area Command wrote on their Facebook page yesterday that they had received a large number of complaints about cyclists taking to the footpath in the area, especially on Newtown’s busy King Street.

Food delivery cyclists were name-checked as particularly bad offenders.

Cyclists and drivers have clashed over who is the greater danger on the roads. (Dan Peled)

“As a result police will be conducting additional patrols and operations targeting this offence,” the page managers wrote.

“The fine for ‘ride bicycle on footpath (16 years or older)’ is $116.00. If you are riding a bicycle please ensure you stay off the footpath to keep our pedestrians safe.”

However, the declaration was not taken well by a number of respondents, who claimed drivers were the real problem.

“If people are cycling on the footpath because the road is so unsafe, will your officers on push bikes provide an escort for those worried about sharing the road with aggressive drivers?” one person wrote.

“I’m sure that this means that you are going to be out in force, ensuring that people in cars follow the minimum passing distance,” said another.

Following the torrent of comments, police posted an update today saying they would also be setting increased patrols to target unsafe drivers.

“Inner West cyclists, we’ve heard your concerns,” police wrote.

“Let’s all work together to keep our cyclists safe.”

Police clarified that road rules required all drivers to leave at least one metre between their vehicle and a bike when passing a cyclist on a road with a speed limit of 60km/h and below, or 1.5 metres on any road with a higher speed limit.

“If drivers cannot pass the bicycle rider safely, they should slow down and wait until the next safe opportunity to do so,” police said.

“Inner West Police will be conducting additional patrols and operations targeting this offence.”