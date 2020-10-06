Cyclist road rules conflict – police crackdown sparks backlash in Sydney

Police will crack down on both motorists and cyclists who claim the road is too dangerous to be on after a push for more fines to be issued to riders using the footpath.
Food delivery cyclists were name-checked as particularly bad offenders.
“The fine for ‘ride bicycle on footpath (16 years or older)’ is $116.00. If you are riding a bicycle please ensure you stay off the footpath to keep our pedestrians safe.”
However, the declaration was not taken well by a number of respondents, who claimed drivers were the real problem.
“If people are cycling on the footpath because the road is so unsafe, will your officers on push bikes provide an escort for those worried about sharing the road with aggressive drivers?” one person wrote.
“I’m sure that this means that you are going to be out in force, ensuring that people in cars follow the minimum passing distance,” said another.
Following the torrent of comments, police posted an update today saying they would also be setting increased patrols to target unsafe drivers.
“Inner West cyclists, we’ve heard your concerns,” police wrote.
“Let’s all work together to keep our cyclists safe.”
“If drivers cannot pass the bicycle rider safely, they should slow down and wait until the next safe opportunity to do so,” police said.
“Inner West Police will be conducting additional patrols and operations targeting this offence.”
Offenders risk an on-the-spot fine of $337 and the loss of two demerit points.