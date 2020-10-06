Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The outbreak in Washington

A growing coronavirus cluster rattled the nation’s capital today as fresh infections emptied the White House, sent top military officials into quarantine and left local health officials scrambling to trace contacts.

In the White House, residential staff wore protective gear after President Trump returned to the residence to convalesce with Covid-19. West Wing offices were largely deserted as a number of advisers and other officials stayed home.

The president continued to downplay the seriousness of the virus, even as Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with several of the Pentagon’s most senior uniformed leaders, went into quarantine after Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive.

Congress’s attending physician has been working with the Washington, D.C., health department to trace the contacts of dozens of U.S. lawmakers, congressional aides and reporters. But the House of Representatives has no plans to move to mandatory Covid-19 testing for members and staff, citing concerns that the rapid tests used by the White House aren’t accurate.