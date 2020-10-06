Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19; Oilers say superstar showing ‘mild’ symptoms

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is under self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday night.

The Oilers said the virus was detected Monday during medical testing and that McDavid is experiencing mild symptoms. He is at his home near Toronto and will continue to be monitored, the team added.

News of McDavid’s positive test result comes a week after the NHL concluded its 2019-20 season following more than two months of postseason games and workouts inside “bubble” locations in Edmonton and Toronto. The league reported no positive COVID-19 results.

McDavid, 23, played in the Edmonton bubble last August. He and the Oilers were eliminated from the postseason in the qualifying round by the Blackhawks.

The Edmonton captain had another outstanding regular season as the team’s top-line center, posting 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 64 games while skating with league MVP Leon Draisaitl. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native was the NHL’s MVP in the 2016-17 season.