Conan Gray Shared His Folklore Top 3 And All I Can Say Is Taste

By now you know singer-songwriter Conan Gray. Whether you love his TikTok hit “Heather,” or one of his sad boi bops, he’s been on your TL or your Spotify playlist.
One of the polls was “Which Taylor Swift song should Conan cover?”
Conan responded, “All Too Well.” Yep, some of Taylor’s best lyrics ever. Period.
I then asked him if he had been loving Taylor Swift’s album Folklore and if so, what his top three on the masterpiece were.
Obviously, he said he loved it and revealed his top three:
“I love, love, love ‘Mirrorball’ and ‘Seven,’ but I go back to ‘Cardigan’ a lot. I love all the references she makes to her own career. I love just the way that song feels. There is this thing when you’re young, you get underestimated,” he said. “But, ‘Invisible String’ is definitely my most played.”
Taste. YUP. I mean, as if there could ever be a wrong answer, but still, we love an appreciation for “The 1” and underrated anthem, Miss ‘Invisible String.’
Anyway, if you stan Conan, Taylor, or have taste yourself, be sure to watch the full video here — oh, and stream Kid Krow on all streaming platforms now!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!