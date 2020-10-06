Comcast's ad-supported streaming TV service Xumo says its US user base grew 2.5x since January to reach 24M+ MAUs, with total hours streamed more than doubling (Todd Spangler/Variety)

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Comcast’s ad-supported streaming TV service Xumo says its US user base grew 2.5x since January to reach 24M+ MAUs, with total hours streamed more than doubling — Xumo, the free, ad-supported streaming TV service now owned by Comcast, wants to make the case that it’s in the same league …
