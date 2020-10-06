Chris Evans Shirtless Tat Pictures

This was a major oversight on my part.
Chris Evans has become somewhat of a viral legend lately.
And then yesterday he went viral for his response to President Trump’s tweet about Covid.
But today we’re here to talk about an Instagram story he posted where he’s doing a backflip into a pool.
1. So athletic, wow! And 2. I had no idea he was covered in tattoos!
And apparently I’m not the only one:
People are just discovering his many chest tattoos.
The shock and awe of it all!
So, call me a stupid POS in the comments, but to those of you that just discovered the “ink” as they say, you’re welcome!
