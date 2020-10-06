Chris Cuomo Calls Out Donald Trump After He Returns To The White House Following His COVID-19 Diagnosis

There are a list of people who do not bite their tongues and let it be known how they truly feel when it comes to certain people. One of those people who do not hesitate to speak their mind is Chris Cuomo, and Monday night was no different on “Cuomo Prime Time,” as he called out Donald Trump for returning to the White House only a few days after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

During his show, a clip of Donald Trump walking out on the balcony where he was photographed after his return played in the background, as Chris pointed out that Trump made an exit and then a re-entry for a possible shot to be used for a campaign video.

Chris commented about the moment and said, “There he is, hair blown majestically. Reshooting the scene for his own ad.”

He started to speak from a perspective of Trump and added, “I hold rallies. and I tell you to ignore masks. I’m going to rip mine off as I vanquish the virus because I am a leader!”

Chris then said, “What a bunch of bullsh*t. He didn’t just walk in the White House one time with no mask tonight. He had his video crew capture that stupid scene again so he could put out propaganda.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Whew!! #ChrisCuomo did not hold back on his comments last night after #Trump returned to the White House after testing positive for COVID-19. (: @cnn) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 6, 2020 at 4:21am PDT

He continued to talk about how Trump is continuing to put other people at risk following his return to the White House, and how he continues to downplay how serious the virus really is.

"Don't be afraid of Covid? 10,000 have died in the last 13 days. Don't be afraid of Covid? It just took down the most powerful and protected person in the world… his continued recklessness makes it impossible to be sympathetic." – @chriscuomo on Trump's Covid-19 response pic.twitter.com/rtgoYVGkHh — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 6, 2020

As previously reported, Chris tested positive for COVID-19 back in March and revealed that he quarantined in his basement so that his wife and children wouldn’t catch the virus as well.

On Monday, after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Hospital, Trump released a message and said:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Donnie says “maybe” he’s “immune” to #COVID19 ( :@whitehouse) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

