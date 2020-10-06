Chinese man Li Zhao jailed in Canada over businessman Gang Yuan’s violent killing, dismemberment

With already served in prison, however, Zhao could be released by the beginning of 2023.
It was also reported that Yuan had developed a reputation as a philanderer who had fathered five children with five different women and that Zhao had been critical of his treatment of partners.
In the altercation, Zhao shot Yuan dead with a rifle designed to kill small vermin after becoming fearful he was going to be hit with a hammer.
In the aftermath of the killing, the court heard Zhao used power tools to cut Yuan’s body up into 108 pieces and told a nanny who arrived at the property he was butchering a bear.
A day after, he surrendered himself to police.
Yuan is believed to have made his millions through real estate investment, despite becoming involved in a bribery scandal in China that he was never charged for.