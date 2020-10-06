Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Says Actor Was ‘Ready To Go’

The brother of Chadwick Boseman has revealed the Black Panther actor was “ready to go” when he finally passed away this year.

Kevin Boseman sat down for an interview, where he revealed his brother said, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.” 

He continued, “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to “God, let your will be done,'” Pastor Boseman told The New York Times. “And the next day, he passed away.” 

