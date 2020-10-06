Cayman Finance Pleased With EU’s Recognition of Cayman Islands Cooperation

Article content continued

“As a cooperative jurisdiction, the Cayman Islands financial services industry’s leading role in the global financial system continues to provide benefits for EU governments and their citizens as they recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. Billions of Euros in investment capital from around the world are being pooled in Cayman CIVs and invested into Europe, providing much needed liquidity to support innovation, R,amp;D and jobs, and environmental initiatives, as well as supporting economic growth and recovery. European pension funds use Cayman CIVs to access global markets more efficiently, securing better returns for the pensioners who rely on them. As the EU has now affirmed, the Cayman Islands financial services industry continues to provide these economic benefits to European investors while meeting and maintaining the very best tax governance principles.”

About Cayman Finance:

Cayman Finance is the association of the financial services industry of the Cayman Islands, a premier global tax neutral financial hub efficiently connecting law abiding users and providers of investment capital and financing around the world.

Cayman Finance represents first rate service providers within investment funds and asset management, banking, insurance, reinsurance, capital markets, and trusts sectors and world class fiduciary, legal, and public accounting service providers. Additionally, Cayman Finance represents 15 industry associations.

Learn more at: www.caymanfinance.ky

