Cassie Randolph Sues Ex Colton Underwood for Allegedly Putting Tracking Device on Her Car

Not only putting a tracking device on her car, but Colton has allegedly also been stalking and harassing her ex-girlfriend through text messages following their split.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood‘s split has gotten messier. TMZ reported on Monday, October 5 that the blonde beauty went to to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department last week to file a police report claiming that the former “The Bachelor” put a tracking device on her car, something that she previously alleged when requesting a restraining order against him.

Her lawyer told the publication, “It was her intention to first, try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect. We are confident this is possible.”

Cassie and Colton started dating following his season of “The Bachelor”. Despite all the hell he went through to get Cassie’s heart, their romance did not last long as the two announced their split earlier this year. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us,” Colton said in his post back in May.

Their split took a nasty turn after Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton last month, claiming that he has been stalking and harassing her through text messages following their split. In addition to that, she alleged that Colton planted a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts.

Not stopping there, Colton was also accused of barging into her apartment in L.A. and her parents’ house in Huntington Beach.

She has now been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, who is now ordered to stay at least 100 meter away from her, her home, her car, her job, her parents’ home and her school. The judge also orders him not to “harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise).”