Can superior design pick up the slack at Slack?

The origin story for Slack, the San Francisco-based enterprise communications platform, involves one of Silicon Valley’s wilder pivots.

In 2013, Stewart Butterfield, already famed for confecting Flickr from the ashes of a failed video game venture and selling it to Yahoo for $20 million, announced the launch of a workplace messaging app built for a second gaming startup (which also failed). By the summer of 2018, Slack—as the spun-off app was dubbed—counted more than 8 million users, had raised $1.7 billion, and commanded a $7 billion valuation. By the time Slack debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in June of last year, its market value had more than doubled to $15.7 billion. On its first day of trading Slack’s market cap more than doubled again to close at over $38 billion.

Early this year, as the coronavirus swept across the U.S. and Europe, the value of Butterfield’s ersatz messaging app looked poised to ascend even higher into the stratosphere. Slack offers a product that seemed a sure bet for the “work-from-home” era: an innovative digital platform, beloved by tech startups, that enables employees to communicate with each other quickly and intuitively without having to occupy the same space or resort to e-mail.

In June, Slack rolled out Slack Connect a bundle of additional functions and features designed to make it easier for large companies to collaborate externally with partners, vendors, and clients.

(Full disclosure: here at , we practically live on Slack; I’m a huge fan.)

And yet, as the pandemic drags on, Slack shares remain stubbornly earthbound. Consider Wall Street’s response in September when the company reported that revenues in the second quarter ending July 31 jumped 49% to $216 million. Losses were negligible. But billings were $218 million, shy of the $232 million projected by analysts. Slack’s stock price tanked 19% in a single day.

Slack shares have since rallied and now trade around $29, up from $23 at the beginning of the year. Not bad, but it’s a far cry from the performance of Zoom, the video conferencing app, whose shares began the year at $68 and now trade above $480. Slack’s market capitalization of $16 billion compared to $138 billion for Zoom.

I have argued often in this space that Wall Street routinely underestimates the value of great design. But Slack, unlike Zoom, has struggled to grow its user base during the pandemic. The company claims more than 12 million total daily average users—but hasn’t updated that estimate since last year.

A more pressing challenge for Slack is that many of its 130,000 paying customers are small and medium-sized businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic and quicker to cut back on software fees to contain costs.

And it doesn’t help that Microsoft, Google, and Zoom are adding Slack-like features to their products. Slack’s biggest headache is Microsoft, which introduced its own enterprise communications and collaboration app, Teams, in November 2016.

The,nbsp;Wall Street Journal reports that Microsoft made a bid to acquire Slack in 2015. Butterfield declined. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella now hails Teams as critical to his company’s future.

Like Slack, Microsoft offers a free version of its platform with limited features and a more robust subscription-based version that can be purchased separately from other Microsoft products. But the Seattle-based software giant has worked hard to integrate Teams into its broader product suite and includes the platform free of charge for companies that pay for Office 365, which includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Butterfield has accused Microsoft of trying to “kill off” Slack because it perceives the smaller company as an existential threat. (Microsoft scoffs at that and says it welcomes competition.)

Slack has filed a complaint against Microsoft in the European Union alleging illegal and anti-competitive practices that breach EU competition law. In a statement, Jonathan Prince, vice president of communications and policy at Slack, alleged Microsoft is trying to stymie Slack because it “offers an open, flexible approach…that competes with the rest of Microsoft’s stack and gives customers the freedom to build solutions that meet their needs. We want to be the 2% of your software budget that makes the other 98% more valuable; they want 100% of your budget every time.”

Online reviews (like this one on blogging site, kinsta.com) of the two platforms tend to rate Slack the superior product for design, flexibility, and compatibility with outside applications. But there’s no denying that Teams is a solid alternative—or that Microsoft’s approach seems to be gaining traction, especially with big companies, government agencies, and schools.

In July of 2019 Microsoft issued a statement claiming Teams’ daily average users exceeded 13 million, topping the 10 million users then claimed by Slack. In April 2020, Microsoft said Teams’ user base had swelled to 75 million—prompting analysts at Goldman Sachs to declare victory for Teams.

My view, for what it’s worth, is that the battle is far from over. And in any case, it’s not clear to me that this is a zero-sum contest. Slack says the “majority” of its $1 million and above customers also use Microsoft’s Office 365. That’s certainly true at , where we use Slack, Outlook, and Zoom throughout the day.

Slack will be introducing a host of new features at its Frontiers 2020 conference which will be held virtually October 7-9. (You can register to participate here.) Ahead of that event, I caught up earlier this week (via Zoom) with Slack’s chief product officer Tamar Yehoshua and design vice president Ethan Eismann.

I couldn’t persuade them to spill the beans on Slack’s new product launch, but they offered a spirited defense of Slack’s open design philosophy and a detailed explanation of how the company collaborates with customers to continuously improve the platform. You’ll find highlights of that conversation in the video at the top of the web version of this week’s newsletter.

