Busy Philipps Weighs In on Abortion Rights Ahead of November Election

WENN/Patricia Schlein

Addressing the possibility of Republican leaders attempting to make abortion illegal once again, the ‘Cougar Town’ actress reflects on the difficult decision she made back when she was 15.

–

Actress and activist Busy Philipps is revisiting her teenage abortion as women’s reproductive rights become a hot-button U.S. election issue.

The “Cougar Town” star joins Daily Beast reporters Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson for a new episode of their podcast, “The New Abnormal”, and reflects on the difficult decision she made back when she was 15, and the possibility of Republican leaders attempting to make abortion illegal once more should Donald Trump win a second term as U.S. leader in November.

“I just wanted to say very simply… I had an abortion when I was 15 and the situation surrounding it is unimportant, but I deserve bodily autonomy. I deserve equality and I’m not going to be shamed for decisions that I’ve made about my own body and my own life based on my own beliefs,” Busy shares.

“What if vasectomies were as stigmatized as abortions?” she adds.

<br />

It’s not the first time the mum-of-two has pleaded the case for women to retain control over their own bodies – last year (19) she testified in front of Representatives at the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. and insists the opportunity to speak her mind on the controversial subject remains one of her “favorite” things she’s “ever done.”

Busy opened up about her teenage abortion in 2019 at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s third-annual, Los Angeles-based Goop summit, In Goop Health. “It’s not brave for me to say I had an abortion at 15, because it’s a medical thing-a thing, a choice that I made, and I don’t regret it at all,” she said at the time.

She also broke down the event in her 2018 memoir, “This Will Only Hurt a Little”. “I don’t have a shame. I’m glad I didn’t have that guy’s baby. I’m O.K.,” she insisted. “We hold on to these things as to not make men uncomfortable, but I’m ready for them to start holding it. I’m done.”