Boosie Badazz ‘Pissed Off’ at His Nephew for Wrecking His Rare Jaguar

Instagram

The ‘Nasty, Nasty’ rapper goes off on his ‘stupid a**’ nephew who damaged his expensive car and offers it for sale as he seems to be put off by a big dent and scratches above the front, left wheel.

–

Boosie Badazz (previously known as Lil Boosie) may now think twice before lending one of his most-prized possessions to a family member. The rapper is understandably upset at his nephew, who wrecked his fancy car.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, October 5 to air out his frustration over an incident that has left his Jaguar, which he claims to be a one-of-a-kind 2021 model with only 2,000 miles on it, dented. Showing the fresh damage in a video, he went off on his nephew, “My nephew’s stupid a** wrecked my Jag.”

The clip shows the white car now has a sizeable dent above the front, right wheel and black scratches above the rim. “I’m pissed the f**k off,” he expressed his feelings as he learned the bad news after he “just woke up” that day.

Apparently being put off by the damage, Boosie has offered the car for sale at $75,000, instead of planning to repair it. “Who wanna buy it right now? Buy this b***h right now. 2021 Jag Give me $75K, man. Ain’t nobody got this b***h,” he said.

“I’m pissed the f**k off. $75K. If not, I’m going to trade it in right now,” he added in the video. He repeated the offer in the caption, writing, “75k right now 2,000 miles. f**k this s**t mane. 2021 Jag.”

<br />

Boosie didn’t mention if his nephew was injured in the fender bender, as he was clearly distracted by his wrecked car.

Just a few hours later though, he seemed to be in good spirits as he was spotted partying in what looks like a club. In another video posted on his new Instagram account, the Baton Rogue native was seen dancing while flexing his diamond-encrusted watch, ring and bracelet.

<br />

<br />

He also posted a picture of him flaunting stacks of cash while posing outside of his other white car.